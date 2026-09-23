Wieke Kaptein strikes early as Chelsea scrape past Champions League debutants Austria Wien

Chelsea kicked off their Women's Champions League league phase campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory against a spirited Austria Wien side at Plough Lane. Kaptein proved to be the match-winner under the lights in Wimbledon. The 21-year-old unleashed a sublime 11th-minute strike from the edge of the penalty area that crashed off the underside of the crossbar and into the net.

Manager Sonia Bompastor made three alterations from the weekend win over Birmingham, bringing in goalkeeper Livia Peng alongside Katie McCabe and Melvine Malard. While the performance was far from comfortable, the Blues showed great resilience to secure all three points.