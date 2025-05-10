Why Chelsea & Arsenal target Jamie Gittens could be available for absolute bargain price as Borussia Dortmund sweat on transfer fee - explained
Jamie Gittens could be on the move in a cut-price deal this summer, all depending on one major factor.
- Release clause depends on where Dortmund finish in the Bundesliga
- Gittens has admirers at Chelsea, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Barcelona
- Dortmund will hope to get good price for talented winger