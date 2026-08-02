Chelsea launch £42m transfer mission for Serie A star as Xabi Alonso targets further defensive overhaul

Chelsea are stepping up their interest in Scalvini as the club continues its aggressive recruitment drive under Alonso. The 22-year-old Italy international has become one of the most sought-after young defenders in Europe, and the Blues have now established direct contact to confirm his valuation, according to The Sun.

After already securing the services of Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace, Alonso remains eager to add more quality and composure to a backline that struggled for consistency during the previous campaign. The Italian's physicality and ball-playing ability have made him a priority for several English giants. Atalanta are fully aware of the growing interest and have set a firm £42m valuation on their academy graduate. The Serie A side view Scalvini as one of their most valuable assets and will not sell unless they receive an irresistable offer.



