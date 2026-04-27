Chelsea 2026-27 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Chelsea's 2026-27 home kit sticks to the traditional all-over royal blue colourway with a twist of yellow to add something different. The yellow addition marks the first time since 2021-22 that Chelsea have used the colour for a home shirt, and the first time in 30 years the logo will be yellow. This is all from leaks that report the exciting new changes.
There's also reportedly a big change to the home kit logo, which includes the yellow lion crest instead of the modern logo, which would also be another first. There is also a subtle full-crest pattern that wraps the entire front of the shirt, adding some flair to the design.
If previous release cycles are followed, the home shirt is expected to drop between May and June 2026, likely ahead of pre-season. Pricing should fall in line with recent years, with replica versions expected to cost around £85-£95 and authentic player editions closer to £125-£135.