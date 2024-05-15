Jurgen Klopp beerGetty
Richard Mills

Cheers to Jurgen Klopp! Liverpool toast manager's final game as Reds boss with limited edition beer

Juergen KloppLiverpoolLiverpool vs WolverhamptonWolverhamptonPremier League

Carlsberg have come together with brewery Erdinger Weissbräu to launch a special beer in celebration of Jurgen Klopp's time at Liverpool.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Klopp leaving Liverpool this summer
  • Carlsberg & brewery team up for the Reds
  • Launch Klopp-inspired beer in tribute
Article continues below

Editors' Picks