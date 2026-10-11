'Cheats!' Manchester City face hostile Liverpool welcome after guilty verdict in financial charges case

The atmosphere at Anfield reached a boiling point on Sunday afternoon as Manchester City arrived for their first fixture since an independent commission handed down a historic guilty verdict. Liverpool supporters, many of whom have felt aggrieved by City’s dominance over the last decade, lined the streets to greet the visitors with deafening chants of "cheats."

The scene outside the stadium was one of intense hostility, with merchandise stalls selling scarves and flags that specifically mocked the financial scandal currently engulfing the Etihad Stadium. Police were forced to escort the City bus via an alternative route to avoid the largest concentrations of protesters, successfully preventing a repeat of the 2018 incidents where the vehicle was pelted with projectiles.



