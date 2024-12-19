Gary Neville ChelseaGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

'Cheap shot really' - Gary Neville makes surprise admission about his savage 'billion pound bottle jobs' criticism of Chelsea

ChelseaE. MarescaPremier LeagueManchester United

Gary Neville has revealed that he regrets his "billion-pound bottle jobs" jibe at Chelsea as Enzo Maresca's men emerge as title contenders.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Chelsea beaten by Liverpool in 2024 Carabao Cup
  • Van Dijk snatched winner in extra time
  • Neville hit out at the Blues for capitulating at the death
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱