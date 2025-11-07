Getty Images Sport
'His instincts are phenomenal' - Charlie Davies supports USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino taking a chance on Gio Reyna because of midfielder's 'creative genius'
- Getty Images Sport
Unique talent
Davies pointed to Reyna's unique playmaking skill as a reason why Pochettino was compelled to give him a shot in the November camp.
"There isn’t another player who has his creative genius on the ball," Davies said on the Call It What You Want podcast. "When he’s fit and when he’s confident, there isn’t another player who possesses his quality on the ball, breaks down lines with his passing. His instincts are phenomenal. On the ball dribbling. Again, it’s been in spurts - it’s never been consistent.
"I think Pochettino is looking at this as 'It's worth taking a flier on' because he’s finally back in training and healthy. [He’s] not playing in the amount of matches you would need to be really given a call up, but I think he’s saying, ‘I’m going to test him.’"
Reyna has made 32 appearances for the U.S., scoring eight goals. His strong efforts with the USMNT at the 2023-24 Nations League Finals led him to be named Player of the Tournament.
- AFP
Finding a fit
Pochettino recently switched to a system that features two attacking midfielders under a striker. Davies says that could be an ideal fit for Reyna.
"Maybe it's a substitution role in the World Cup, where we’re playing against a team in the low block. Maybe it’s against a team with a lead and they’re defending….A nd now we need someone who comes in to unlock teams, unbalance teams, Gio Reyna’s your guy," Davies said. "I’m talking underneath the striker, where he saw him thrive before the injury."
- Getty Images Sport
Culture concerns
While Reyna’s talent remains enticing for the USMNT, both Davies and Conrad voiced concerns about the midfielder’s fit within the dressing room.
“That’s where we are with Gio," Davies said. "If there’s any negative, because Pochettino is trying to figure out if this guy is worth bringing to camp, if he’s not a starter, will he take away anything from the group’s aura? The group’s positivity? The group’s environment? Will he be a negative in the situation? I need everyone in this damn camp to say, ‘I will do whatever it takes. I will run through a wall for my team, for my country. I’m so happy to be here, no matter what role I’m in.'"
Davies added that he’s spoken with several players who believe Reyna has grown since his 2022 World Cup controversy.
“From that moment to now, I’ve talked to a number of players and they’ve all said Gio is different from that moment as a person. He’s not that guy anymore,” Davies said.
Conrad, however, cautioned that Reyna’s recent comments - in which he deflected some responsibility for that incident in 2022 - raise concerns.
“Yes, maybe he’s grown, but by how much?” he said.
Looking ahead
The U.S. kick off their final two matches of 2025 with a match against Paraguay on Nov. 15, and will then play Uruguay on Nov. 18.
Advertisement