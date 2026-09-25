Charles De Ketelaere reveals PSG talks before French club signed Ferran Torres amid €50m Atalanta valuation

In an interview with Belgian publication DH Les Sports, De Ketelaere addressed his summer discussions with PSG and the steep asking price set by his current employers. Confirming the interest from the French capital, De Ketelaere explained: "I spoke with PSG, but they ultimately chose Ferran Torres."

Reflecting on Atalanta's reported refusal to sanction a sale below €50m, he added: "Yes, I think there was talk of a figure close to that. But you need to find a team willing to pay it. In the Premier League there are several clubs that can do it, but in the end nothing materialised."