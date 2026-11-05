Championship promotion specialist Scott Parker is a ‘sensible appointment’ for West Ham but will he get the right backing to crack the Premier League?

Parker has overseen successful promotion pushes at Fulham, Bournemouth and Burnley. Taking that record into account, and with his professional ties to the club being factored into the equation, is he the logical choice for West Ham at this juncture? When that question was put to Jarvis, the former Hammers winger - who was speaking in association with the Midnite Express initiative that delivers unique matchday travel experiences for supporters - told GOAL: “Everyone was flying around saying Eddie Howe and this and that, but I think realistically this is a really sensible appointment. His track record in the Championship is excellent. He knows the club. He's got an affiliation with the club, which I suppose helps.

“The big thing that I would say with Scott Parker is I think he's an amazing communicator. I think that will be really, really helpful for the team. Nuno, I don't know, I wasn't in the squad, I don't know how well he communicated, but I think you can see that with Scott Parker's teams they are well drilled. They know exactly what they're doing.

“I think that's what everyone expected with Nuno, and I don't think they fully saw that. Nuno was there for a long period of time, I think a lot longer than people thought. I think the expectation from the crowd and the fans was maybe a bit more consistency with the structure.

“Whereas Scott Parker, he's going to go in and players are going to respect him. Players are going to know what he's done in his career as a player and as a manager. And he's got a great track record. I think he's able to communicate that onto the pitch. He's able to communicate that with individuals and as a team and get his point across. I think he handles himself really well in the press. He talks really well. He understands the position that he's in with any manager's job. I think it's a really good fit.

“As much as everyone says it was hasty, it was harsh, it was quick, actually now they've made the decision and he's gone, you look at it and go, you've got the international break so it could be the perfect start for a manager.”