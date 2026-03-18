90' – XAVI SIMONS SCORES A BRACE: the Dutchman beats Musso from the penalty spot after a foul by Gimenez on the former Barça and PSG player inside the Spanish box.

76' - GOAL FOR THE COLCHONEROS: Hancko beats Sarr to the near post with a header from a corner taken from the left.

75' - Great save by Vicario, who tips a curling free-kick from Julian Alvarez from the edge of the box over for a corner.

60' - Tottenham come close to a third goal as Pedro Porro shoots towards the far post, but Musso does well to tip the ball over for a corner.

52' - SPURS STILL AHEAD: Grey steals the ball from an opponent, plays a one-two with Xavi Simons, who curls a shot from the edge of the box into the net.

47' - ATLÉTICO MADRID EQUALISE with a winning turn and shot from Julian Alvarez, assisted by former Atalanta player Lookman.

30' - TOTTENHAM TAKE THE LEAD: Kolo Muani breaks the deadlock, heading home unmarked in the box from Tel’s cross.

6' - Goal disallowed for Lookman, who scores from a cross by Simeone but the referee rules it out for offside against the Nigerian following confirmation from VAR.



