Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Liverpool FC Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport
Alvino Hanafi

'Hardest decision to make!' – Big-name stars shockingly dropped from European squads

Champions League
Liverpool
Real Madrid
Barcelona
Aston Villa
Borussia Dortmund
SSC Napoli
Como
Juventus
Bayer Leverkusen
Monaco

Several high-profile stars have been left out of European squad lists following key deadline decisions. From Liverpool's Federico Chiesa and Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy to Borussia Dortmund captain Emre Can, managers across the continent faced tough selection calls due to injuries and squad limits.

  • Major names missing from European squads

    European clubs have finalized their squad registration lists for continental competitions, leaving several high-profile stars on the sidelines. Managers across the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League faced difficult choices driven by injuries, transfer sagas, and squad size limitations.

    Among the notable omissions is Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa, who missed out under Andoni Iraola due to heavy competition from summer signings like Daniel Munoz and Bradley Barcola.

    Wataru Endo was also excluded from Liverpool's selection, with 21-year-old James McConnell preferred in midfield.

    • Advertisement
  • RC Celta de Vigo v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Injury blows sidelining European champions

    Injuries account for many of the most high-profile omissions from this season's Champions League lists. Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy, a two-time Champions League winner, was left out while recovering from a long-term injury as Marc Cucurella steps in at left-back.

    Borussia Dortmund captain Emre Can misses out as he continues his recovery from a crucial ligament injury sustained in March.

    Similarly, Barcelona talent Roony Bardghji and Dortmund midfielder Giannis Konstantelias were excluded following severe knee injuries.

  • Selection dilemmas and financial limits

    Tactical and regulatory constraints forced several clubs into tough decisions regarding fit players. Aston Villa manager Unai Emery described dropping £30m summer signing Taylor Harwood-Bellis as a extremely difficult call, while 17-year-old prospect Brian Madjo missed out due to B-list eligibility rules.

    In the Europa League, Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti omitted Khephren Thuram due to knee issues and settlement agreement restrictions imposed by UEFA.

    At Como, manager Cesc Fabregas left out Maxence Caqueret to meet competition guidelines.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • imago-sport-1075936104.jpgPRESSE SPORTS

    Transfer sagas lead to squad exclusions

    Transfer window fallouts also shaped several European squad lists. Monaco forward Folarin Balogun will watch continental action as a spectator after a deadline-day move to Everton collapsed at the final moment.

    Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen excluded Victor Boniface following his return from a loan spell at Werder Bremen.

    These omitted stars will now focus on domestic competitions while awaiting potential re-registration opportunities in the new year.