Cesena, it’s now official: Ashley Cole is the new manager

Below is the club’s statement.

"Cesena FC announces that it has appointed Ashley Cole as first-team manager. The Bianconeri’s new manager has signed a contract until 30 June 2026, with an option to renew subject to certain conditions.

Born in London in 1980, Cole is one of the most iconic figures in the history of English football and one of the most successful English players of all time. During his fifteen seasons with Arsenal and Chelsea, he lifted 14 domestic trophies, winning the Premier League three times and the FA Cup seven times, setting a record for the latter competition that remains unbroken to this day. At European level, however, he has won both major continental trophies, claiming both the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League, both whilst playing for Chelsea.

Furthermore, having played 107 matches for the senior England national team, Cole is the seventh most-capped player in the history of the Three Lions, with whom he took part in three World Cups and two European Championships between 2002 and 2012.

Following spells abroad with AS Roma and Los Angeles Galaxy, Cole retired from playing in 2019 and immediately embarked on a coaching career, taking his first steps within Chelsea’s youth academy.

Ashley Cole, born in 1980, also played for England from 2001 to 2014, making a total of 107 appearances, featuring in four World Cups and three European Championships. Upon retiring as a player, he began his coaching career first in Chelsea’s youth setup, before joining the England national team’s coaching staff. From February 2022 to January 2023, he served as Frank Lampard’s assistant coach at Everton, subsequently following him to Chelsea and Birmingham City. In Cesena, in Serie B – with the Romagna-based side currently sitting in eighth place, the last spot to qualify for the play-offs – Cole will embark on his first venture as head coach: the official appointment is expected in the coming hours.

In 2021, he joined the coaching staff of the England Under-21s, whilst between 2022 and 2023 he gained valuable experience as assistant coach to both Frank Lampard at Everton and Chelsea, and to Wayne Rooney at Birmingham City. Cole subsequently returned to the Football Association, first as assistant to manager Lee Carsley in charge of the Under-21 national team, and then, between August and November 2024, also as assistant manager of the senior England national team.

The coaching staff supporting manager Ashley Cole will consist of: Jack Mesure (assistant manager), Giorgio D’Urbano (fitness coach), Paolo Stringara (technical assistant), Nicola Capellini (technical assistant) and Federico Agliardi (goalkeeping coach).

The entire Cesena FC family is delighted to welcome manager Ashley Cole to lead the Bianconeri first team and extends a warmest welcome to him and his staff in Cesena, wishing them all the best of luck in this new adventure."