Cesc Fabregas named Serie A Coach of the Year after stunning Como rise

Fabregas has cemented his status as one of Europe’s most exciting young managers after being crowned the Serie A Coach of the Year for the 2025-26 campaign. The Spaniard received the top individual prize during the 'Gran Gala del Calcio AIC,' a ceremony that celebrates the very best of Italian football.

The award serves as official recognition of the remarkable tactical work Fabregas has implemented at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia. Having finished his playing career with Como in Serie B in the summer of 2023, he played a pivotal role as interim boss in steering the club to promotion before being officially appointed head coach in the summer of 2024. Since taking full control, he has transformed Como from a side traditionally battling lower-league expectations into a genuine powerhouse within the Italian top flight.