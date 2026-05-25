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'The best team I'll ever manage' - Cesc Fabregas praises Como stars after sealing Champions League spot after historic rise under ex-Arsenal and Chelsea star
A historic night in Serie A
The lakeside club achieved the unthinkable on the final day of the Serie A season, leapfrogging AC Milan into fourth place to secure their debut in the Champions League. A commanding 4-1 victory away at Cremonese, combined with the Rossoneri falling to a home defeat against Cagliari, sparked wild celebrations among the traveling supporters and staff.
In a season where they also reached the Coppa Italia semi-finals, Fabregas has transformed the club’s identity. Taking full advantage of the dramatic final-day results, Como secured the fourth and final Champions League spot, marking only the second time in their history they have qualified for any European tournament.
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Fabregas pays tribute to his squad
Following his tradition of post-match huddles, the Spanish coach gathered his players on the pitch at the Stadio Giovanni Zini to deliver an emotional farewell to the campaign. Fabregas was visibly moved as he addressed the squad that has defied expectations throughout the season to compete with Italy's traditional powerhouses.
“The last circle of the season,” Fabregas told his squad. “I told you the day before Parma, we win the two games, we are in the Champions League. I don’t know why I told you, I had a feeling, I always get my responses by feeling.”
“But guys, this is all up to you. It’s all thanks to every one of you. We try to help you, we try to give you certain solutions, but you are the reason that this is so beautiful. I thank you for all my life. All my life, because this would be probably the best group I will ever coach in my future.”
Unforgettable memories for the newcomers
Not long ago, Como were competing in Serie B, but a relentless attacking philosophy under Fabregas saw them finish the campaign as the second-highest scorers in the league, trailing only champions Inter. Their final tally of 20 wins and 65 goals underlined their status as a genuine force in Italian football.
Fabregas emphasised the lasting legacy his players had created with their achievements this term. He continued: “I have no doubt you will be remembered forever. Now we can say that and more. And I’ll see you guys, enjoy a good holidays, enjoy a big party, you deserve everything, whoever goes to the World Cup, all the best. What are we doing next year? Champions League!.”
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Champions League football beckons
For Como, the focus now turns to a summer of preparation ahead of their first-ever European adventure. Having finished ahead of giants like Juventus and Milan, the lakeside minnows have proven they belong at the top table, with Fabregas at the helm to guide them through the next chapter of their remarkable story.