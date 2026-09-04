No away fans for Old Firm derbies as Celtic and Rangers reach agreement with SPFL following Ibrox crowd trouble

Commenting on the decision, Rangers manager Derek McInnes admitted he was caught off guard by the announcement, describing the news as 'disappointing'. 'It's always better when opposition fans are allowed into a derby game,' McInnes said. 'In the context of everything that's gone on with this fixture and the last part of it, I think there's a lot to consider and a lot to discuss. As far as I was led to believe, that was still up for discussion, so it's kind of caught me on the hop a wee bit.'

Also offering his reaction to the ban, Celtic manager Martin O'Neill reflected on the outcome, labelling the agreement as both 'inevitable' and 'really sad'. 'It's a great, great fixture when the ground is absolutely full. And I think the away fans make this,' O'Neill added. 'Hopefully the two clubs will maybe get together at some stage or another and try to iron out the particular problems.'