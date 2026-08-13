Celta Vigo season opener at risk as La Liga inspect pitch over fungus outbreak

Celta originally held the right to postpone the fixture after forward Borja Iglesias reached the World Cup final with Spain but elected not to exercise that option. Other top-flight sides, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Valencia, opted to push their opening games back to later in the month due to player involvement in the showpiece event. Meanwhile, ongoing renovation work at Balaidos is slated to expand the stadium's capacity to between 40,000 and 44,000 seats upon completion.