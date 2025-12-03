USWNT Stock Up/Down - Dec. 2GOAL
Celia Balf

‘Ten times out of 10, it’s going to be a goal’ - Cat Macario is becoming unstoppable, while Alyssa Thompson struggles to stand out: USWNT Stock Up, Stock Down

Several players showed up for the pair of friendlies vs. Italy, led by Cat Macario's three goals, Jaedyn Shaw's first goal on the year, and a two-game shutout from Claudia Dickey.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The USWNT closed out the calendar year with a confident 2-0 win over UEFA Women’s Euro semifinalist Italy, sealing back-to-back victories over the Azzurre in three days and finishing 2025 with a 12-0-3 record. It was a year of firsts for the Americans: 43 players earned their senior debuts, the most in a single year since 2001.

It was a near-perfect conclusion for head coach Emma Hayes, who spent the year stress-testing the depth chart, integrating new faces and challenging the group to evolve its style of play. For the rematch with Italy, Hayes made five changes to the XI and started three teenagers - Lily Yohannes, Claire Hutton and Jordyn Bugg. Alongside them, Lindsey Heaps earned her 170th cap, tying former captain Carla Overbeck for 20th on the all-time appearance list. The blend of emerging talent and veterans has defined the arc of the U.S. program this year.

“My goal is always to create successive, competitive teams,” Hayes said. “Not just one team and then you have to rebuild again over another four-year period. This is how I know to build teams.”

The USWNT will now break before reconvening for January camp and the first friendlies of 2026. World Cup qualifying looms as the primary focus heading into the new cycle. Cat Macario’s three goals across the two Italy matches led the way, while goalkeeper Claudia Dickey capped her year with consecutive shutouts as the reshaped U.S. defense continued to settle in.

Who stood out? Whose stock rose, and whose fell? GOAL takes a look.

  • Cat Macario, USWNTImagn

    Stock up: Cat Macario

    It’s hard not to love Macario, whose return to full form has been nothing short of remarkable. Now the USWNT’s leading scorer this year with eight goals, she was the clear focal point across both matches against Italy.

    Macario wasn’t just clean and disciplined in her hold-up play - she delivered. She scored a brace in the first meeting and added an electric finish in the second, and realistically could have had more. The Chelsea forward has five goals in her last three U.S. appearances, and her output helped the Americans secure their ninth win in 10 games. Yohannes mentioned how Macario's finishing ability makes her top class and an easy player to assist. 

    "Cat is just such a special player, and I know if she gets the ball in front of the goal, 10 times out of 10, it is probably going to be a goal," Yohannes said. 

    There’s no holding Macario back now. Walking through the mixed zone afterward, she carried the look of someone who felt both pride and a growing sense of normalcy - back on the pitch, scoring goals, and doing it alongside teammates she calls friends.

  • Alyssa Thompson, USWNTImagn

    Stock down: Alyssa Thompson

    It feels almost harsh to say Alyssa Thompson’s stock dipped, but across the two matches against Italy, her influence wasn’t at its usual level. Thompson started both games and remained her typically dynamic, impossible-to-contain self in flashes - yet she struggled to find her usual rhythm out wide.

    Her best moments with the USWNT often come when she cuts inside and drives directly at defenders, but those opportunities were limited in both fixtures. When she did get on the ball, she more often looked for quick combinations through midfield rather than attacking players one-on-one.

    It’s been a whirlwind year for the newly signed Chelsea forward, and with Mallory Swanson and Sophia Smith set to return, competition in the front line is about to intensify. For Thompson, continuing to lean into what makes her unique will be critical as the attacking depth chart tightens.

  • Rose Lavelle, USWNTImagn

    Stock up: Rose Lavelle

    Rose Lavelle featured in only one of the two matches against Italy - understandable after her heroic, title-winning goal that lifted Gotham FC past the Washington Spirit in the 2025 NWSL Championship.

    The Championship MVP didn’t look like she missed a beat despite the rapid turnaround from club to country. She was everywhere in midfield and set the tone early, slipping a clever ball to Olivia Moultrie for the opening goal inside the first 90 seconds. Lavelle now has three assists this year and 27 in her USWNT career.

    Her soccer IQ remains unmatched: she sees gaps that shouldn’t be there and combines in spaces that appear far too tight. Earning her 116th cap, Lavelle is firmly a veteran presence in this group - and will be paramount in steering the U.S. toward the 2027 World Cup.


  • Emma SearsGetty Images

    Stock down: Emma Sears

    Racing Louisville forward Emma Sears didn’t quite replicate the success she’s shown in earlier USWNT appearances. She covered ground relentlessly after coming on in the second half, but her timing was a bit off - runs came a step late, and the finishing touch wasn’t there.

    Sears’ work rate on the wing is almost unmatched, but the competition for wide attacking spots is fierce. On nights when she doesn’t produce a goal, an assist, or a clear impact while others do, it becomes harder to strengthen her case. Even so, Sears remains firmly in the mix for Hayes. Her energy as a first-off-the-bench option is valuable - the kind of spark teams rely on during long tournament runs.

  • United States v Portugal - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Stock up: Lily Yohannes

    Yohannes may be only 18, but her maturity on and off the ball is already miles ahead of her age. Her teammates feel it, her coaches see it, and fans have latched onto it. In the final match against Italy, she recorded her second USWNT assist — both of them to Cat Macario, a pairing Yohannes jokes is simple: if Macario gets the ball in front of goal, she’s finishing it.

    In the postgame press conference, reporters asked Emma Hayes what kind of ceiling Yohannes has. Hayes smiled. “You can’t put a ceiling on anyone, so we won’t do that,” she said. “But she’s 18, and all the super strengths she has, we want to keep developing. At the same time, we’ve got to upskill her in the things that will be required at the top level.”

    Hayes pointed to defense as an area of growth as she currently can't play on the international level in a central midfielder role due to her defensive liabilities. Yet, Yohannes has already shown she can be relied upon as a No. 10 behind the striker. If she continues to round her game, the USWNT might have another world class player on their squad. 

    "I still think there's room to grow in that and but she's a willing student...What will keep accelerating her learning is her commitment to the growth of the areas that she needs to add to be a truly world class player," Hayes said. "Right now, she's a world-class prospect, and that there is a distinction, because that bar is really, really high."

  • Jaedyn Shaw USWNT 2024Getty Images

    Stock up: Jaedyn Shaw

    It’s been a rollercoaster year for Jaedyn Shaw, who just a few months ago was away from the senior squad and playing with the U-23s. Now, she looks fully back - free, confident, and decisive. She scored her first goal of the year for the U.S., and it was a stunner. In the 40th minute, Shaw received the ball on the left from Thompson, took a quick cutback with the outside of her right foot, and unleashed a screamer from the edge of the 18.

    After the match, Shaw told GOAL, "I'm so happy to be at this point and my career, and I'm so blessed to be around these amazing people to help me in these times."

    Hayes added in the postgame press conference that she was especially pleased with Shaw’s continued growth, particularly in her ability to play a full 90 minutes. "I'm so proud of Jaedyn...I've said it before, she can score a million goals, but the work she does for the team defensively stands out to me; that's been the biggest work for her."

  • Sam Coffey USWNTGetty Images

    Stock down: Sam Coffey

    Another lights-out midfielder who adds experience to the middle of the field, however, Sam Coffey only played in one of the two games against Italy, and despite her assist to Macario, didn't have a memorable performance. 

    Coffey is a true No. 6 and has evolved her game immensely in the past year, becoming more attacking-minded and creative with her through balls. 

    Friday's performance wasn't poor by any means, but again, the midfielder pool is so elite, every game is a test to see who the three will be. Her assist was only her first of the year and the second of her career. 

  • Claire Hutton USWNT vs CanadaGetty Images

    Stock up: Claire Hutton

    Claire Hutton is playing beyond her years, day in and day out. The Kansas City midfielder is defensive-minded, however has the skillset to hit her teammates on their front foot, time and time again. In both games against Italy, Hutton was essential in maintaining the USWNT's possession and weaving the different lines together. When she plays alongside Heaps and Yohannes, the midfield is hard to touch. She may be 19 years old, but like Yohannes, she sees the game as someone who's been playing for years. 

    For a player like Hutton, the ceiling isn't even up for debate, because like Yohannes, it's irrelevant. 