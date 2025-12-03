‘Ten times out of 10, it’s going to be a goal’ - Cat Macario is becoming unstoppable, while Alyssa Thompson struggles to stand out: USWNT Stock Up, Stock Down

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The USWNT closed out the calendar year with a confident 2-0 win over UEFA Women’s Euro semifinalist Italy, sealing back-to-back victories over the Azzurre in three days and finishing 2025 with a 12-0-3 record. It was a year of firsts for the Americans: 43 players earned their senior debuts, the most in a single year since 2001.

It was a near-perfect conclusion for head coach Emma Hayes, who spent the year stress-testing the depth chart, integrating new faces and challenging the group to evolve its style of play. For the rematch with Italy, Hayes made five changes to the XI and started three teenagers - Lily Yohannes, Claire Hutton and Jordyn Bugg. Alongside them, Lindsey Heaps earned her 170th cap, tying former captain Carla Overbeck for 20th on the all-time appearance list. The blend of emerging talent and veterans has defined the arc of the U.S. program this year.

“My goal is always to create successive, competitive teams,” Hayes said. “Not just one team and then you have to rebuild again over another four-year period. This is how I know to build teams.”

The USWNT will now break before reconvening for January camp and the first friendlies of 2026. World Cup qualifying looms as the primary focus heading into the new cycle. Cat Macario’s three goals across the two Italy matches led the way, while goalkeeper Claudia Dickey capped her year with consecutive shutouts as the reshaped U.S. defense continued to settle in.

Who stood out? Whose stock rose, and whose fell? GOAL takes a look.