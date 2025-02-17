Casemiro scuppers Man Utd transfer plan as midfielder reveals he wants to STAY at Old Trafford amid Saudi rumours
Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has revealed that he wants to stay with the Red Devils amid rumours about a potential departure in the summer.
- Man Utd had been working on Casemiro's departure
- Casemiro struggling for form and minutes under Amorim
- Brazilian reveals that he plans to stay at Man Utd till 2026