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Casemiro calls out 'disrespectful' Jamie Carragher for infamous 'leave the football' jibe as Man Utd star prepares for summer exit
Casemiro hits back at 'disrespectful' Carragher
The veteran midfielder has finally broken his silence on the stinging criticism he received from the Sky Sports pundit during a difficult run of form in the 2023-24 season. Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents YouTube channel, the 34-year-old made it clear that he felt the former Liverpool defender crossed a line with his analysis of his decline.
The tension stems from Carragher’s comments following United's heavy 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace, where he suggested the game had passed the former Real Madrid man by.
Responding to the critique, Casemiro said: "So... It's your opinion. I respect your opinion. I don't like it because it's disrespectful. It's disrespectful to me."
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The infamous 'leave the football' speech
Carragher’s original assessment was one of the most talked-about punditry moments of the season. He had urged the multiple Champions League winner to move to a less competitive environment like the MLS or the Saudi Pro League, claiming that his time at the elite level was finished.
"The next two league games and the cup final, then he should be thinking, I need to go to the MLS or Saudi," Carragher had said at the time. "This has to stop because we are watching one of the greats of the modern time. I always remember the saying 'leave the football before the football leaves you'. The football has left him. At this top level, he needs to call it a day at this level and move."
Mentality and the struggle at Old Trafford
The Brazilian admitted that playing for United comes with a level of scrutiny that can be overwhelming for those without a strong psychological foundation, noting that during his lowest points, he was often forced to play out of position due to the club's extensive injury crisis. This skewed public perception of his abilities and coincided with Carragher's pointed criticisms, which surfaced just weeks before then-manager Erik ten Hag notably axed him from the squad for the FA Cup final victory over Manchester City - a move that significantly fuelled suggestions that his tenure at the club is nearing its end.
"Everyone kills you because you're not playing in your position," Casemiro explained. "But for me, it's here [in the head]. It doesn't matter. For me, it's the head, the strong head." He highlighted his second season as a particularly testing period where he played 12 to 15 games at centre-back to help the team despite being naturally a defensive midfielder.
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Leaving Man Utd on a high note
Despite the criticism, Casemiro remains proud of his contributions to the club as he prepares to leave in the summer, having helped United secure a Champions League spot and picking up domestic silverware along the way. He believes he is leaving at the right time, drawing parallels to his departure from the Santiago Bernabeu where his absence was felt immediately.
"What I won in football, but, football changes. Life changes, life changes, so look now," Casemiro said. "It's about this. For me, the best thing in this moment we speak in Spain is I live in the big dark. I live in a good feeling. Everyone misses Casemiro. You know? About this, I decided to leave because I live in good. Because it's the same in Madrid. Everyone misses me there. Everyone misses this team. Now, it's the same. So, life changes."
Having contributed nine Premier League goals this season, he feels he has proven his critics wrong. He leaves United with an FA Cup and a Carabao Cup medal to add to his glittering career achievements.