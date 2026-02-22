Casemiro to become Lionel Messi's new right-hand man?! Inter Miami target outgoing Man Utd midfielder as Sergio Busquets replacement

According to The Sun, Casemiro is drawing interest from Inter Miami and clubs in Brazil. He has confirmed that he is set to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season, and Miami are now weighing up a swoop to land him as a free agent. Busquets announced his retirement last year and the David Beckham-owned MLS club have identified the Brazil international as a potential replacement.

Sao Paulo, the defensive midfielder's boyhood club, are also interested in Casemiro and are poised to offer him a two-year contract, while there is also said to be admiration from Saudi Arabia. Al-Nassr, where Cristiano Ronaldo plays, are seen as a potential option, and he will have a limited pool of suitors, given his huge £375,000-per-week wages.