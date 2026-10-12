Carrick hit by injury crisis - Shaw and Mainoo doubtful for Man Utd's clash with Atletico

Manchester United are facing a significant selection headache ahead of their crucial Champions League encounter against Atletico Madrid. Carrick’s preparations for the trip to the Metropolitano have been severely disrupted by a growing injury list, with Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo the most notable absentees from Monday morning's training session. The duo’s presence in Spain remains highly uncertain as the medical staff continues to monitor their condition

Decisions regarding whether the pair will even board the flight to Madrid are expected to be made late on Monday afternoon. Manchester United head into this crucial encounter looking to build on their impressive start to the Champions League campaign, having cruised to a 4-0 victory over Sabah in their opening match, whereas Atletico Madrid are aiming to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat against Liverpool in their first outing.

The squad that gathered at Carrington was missing more than just Shaw and Mainoo, as Benjamin Sesko, Patrick Dorgu, and Noussair Mazraoui were also absent from the 23-man group, while Matthijs de Ligt took part as he continued his recovery.