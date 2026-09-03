AFP
Carlos Queiroz makes shock return to manage Ghana just weeks after quitting
Shock return for Queiroz
Queiroz has been reappointed as the head coach of Ghana, less than two months after he stepped down from the role. The 73-year-old resigned in July following the Black Stars' World Cup campaign, declaring he was leaving his journey with the national team.
His initial tenure lasted under three months, having originally been hired in April to replace the sacked Otto Addo. However, the veteran tactician has now made a swift and unexpected return to the dugout.
GFA backs technical expertise
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirmed on Thursday that Queiroz has agreed to embark on a new coaching mandate. The governing body expressed total confidence in his ability to push the team forward after a brief period of uncertainty.
"The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with Carlos Queiroz for his appointment as Head Coach of the Black Stars for the next phase of the team’s programme," an official statement read.
"The GFA believes Queiroz’s extensive international experience, technical expertise and knowledge of the Black Stars position him strongly to lead the team into this next chapter.
"Further details on the new mandate and the Black Stars’ upcoming programme will be announced in due course, as the GFA and Coach Queiroz turn their focus to building a successful new phase for Ghana on the international stage."
A true international veteran
Ghana represents the ninth international side Queiroz has managed during a sprawling coaching career. He previously guided Iran at the last three World Cup finals and took Portugal to the last-16 stage of the 2010 edition.
He has also taken charge of South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Colombia, Egypt, Qatar, and Oman. During his brief first stint with Ghana, he oversaw a dramatic 1-0 group-stage win over Panama, secured by a stoppage-time Caleb Yirenkyi goal. This was followed by a goalless draw against England and a 2-1 defeat to Croatia.
At club level, Queiroz famously served as Sir Alex Ferguson's trusted assistant at Manchester United, helping secure three Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League. He also spent a high-profile season as Real Madrid head coach in 2003-04.
- AFP
Stepping straight back in
Queiroz will not have to wait long to resume his duties on the touchline. The GFA confirmed that his new coaching mandate officially commences during this month’s international window. The Black Stars will look to quickly reintegrate the 73-year-old's tactical philosophy as they regroup after their World Cup exit. Queiroz is now tasked with stabilising the squad and building a strong foundation for their upcoming fixtures.
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