Carlos Augusto produced a masterclass off the bench to propel Inter to a 3-1 victory over Bologna at the Stadio Dall'Ara. Entering the pitch in the 69th minute alongside Lucien Agoume, the Brazilian needed less than 60 seconds to score Inter's second goal.

He later capped off a brilliant 21-minute display by setting up Ange-Yoan Bonny for the sealing goal.

His decisive contribution earned him the official MVP award and completed an impressive comeback.