Carlos Alcaraz 'suffering' while watching Real Madrid as tennis superstar identifies key flaw in Jose Mourinho's side

Mourinho's second tenure at the Real Madrid helm has yielded mixed results in the opening weeks of the new season. Los Blancos have struggled to find consistent rhythm, balancing flashes of brilliance with disjointed and difficult displays.

Recent setbacks against Real Betis and local rivals Atletico Madrid have compounded the early pressure on the Portuguese manager. A 2-1 defeat at the Metropolitano exposed glaring tactical vulnerabilities, as their overall performance fell flat despite contentious refereeing decisions going against the visitors.

These dropped points have allowed arch-rivals Barcelona to seize the initiative in the title race. The Catalan giants have already built a commanding six-point cushion at the summit, leaving Madrid playing catch-up much earlier than anticipated.



