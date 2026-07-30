Revealed: Why Carlo Ancelotti SAID NO to Italy to stay in Brazil

Having started his managerial career as an assistant for Italy under Arrigo Sacchi from 1992 to 1995, taking the Azzurri job would have represented a emotional full-circle moment for Ancelotti. However, the legendary manager insisted his loyalty lies entirely with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

Speaking to ESPN’s Pedro Ivo Almeida, Ancelotti clarified his stance: "It's not a contract issue; that's not the reason. It's because I have a commitment to the CBF and to this country, because this country has welcomed me so warmly during this first year. I want to stay here."