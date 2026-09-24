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'Sometimes club interests differ!' – Why Carlo Ancelotti will pick Estevao despite Chelsea bench role
Ancelotti outlines clear Estevao selection policy
Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti addressed the media ahead of the Selecao's double-header against Australia, clarifying his position on teenage forward Estevao. Responding to questions regarding the youngster's reduced playing time at Chelsea, the Italian manager insisted that national team selections operate independently of club decisions.
Ancelotti confirmed that the 19-year-old remains central to Brazil's long-term World Cup project.
He stated his intention to grant Estevao valuable match minutes during the international window to support his ongoing development.
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Manager prioritises national team development over club status
Explaining his approach to emerging talent, Ancelotti noted that club priorities do not always align with national team requirements. Recognizing Estevao's long-term potential, the experienced manager reiterated his commitment to providing the young attacker with international experience.
Ancelotti emphasized that maintaining confidence in young players is essential for building a strong squad foundation.
"Sometimes the club’s interest is not the national team’s interest," Ancelotti explained. "For us, Estevao, along with other young players, is very, very important. Even if he doesn't play or get minutes at his club, I will call him up because we think he is very important for the future, and we are going to give him the opportunity to improve his projection."
Head coach reveals starting line-up for Australia encounter
During the press briefing, Ancelotti took the unusual step of reading out his complete starting XI for the opening match against Australia. The lineup features an attacking unit of Raphinha, Vinicius Junior, Endrick, and Estevao, accompanied by a light-hearted warning to reporters.
The manager also evaluated his key wingers, praising Raphinha's impressive form for Barcelona while expressing complete faith in Vinicius Junior.
"Tomorrow’s team will be: Hugo Souza; Matheuzinho, Marquinhos, Vitor Reis, Douglas Santos; Danilo, Bruno Guimaraes; Estevao, Raphinha, Endrick, and Vinicius Junior," Ancelotti stated. "But don't get used to it, don't get used to it!"
- Passion2Press
Selecao kick off international tour down under
Brazil prepare for their two-match series against Australia before facing India as part of an international tour aimed at integrating young talents and testing squad depth. Ancelotti endorsed CBF's structural initiatives designed to foster creativity and tactical discipline across all age levels.
The head coach also supported domestic roster rules aimed at giving young Brazilian players more top-flight playing time.
The Selecao prepare to take the pitch in Australia aiming to establish strong team cohesion.
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