Carlo Ancelotti claims Rodri should have won 2023 Ballon d'Or over Lionel Messi as he defends Real Madrid's reaction to Vinicius Junior snub

Carlo Ancelotti feels Rodri should have beaten Lionel Messi to the 2023 Ballon d'Or and has defended Real Madrid's reaction to Vinicius Junior's snub.

Ancelotti claimed Rodri was the rightful winner in 2023

