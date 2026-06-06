Carlo Ancelotti and Brazil: A match made in World Cup heaven - or are the Selecao too flawed for their manager to matter?

For a country once able to name Roberto Carlos and Cafu in the same side, Brazil are shockingly short on world-class quality at full-back, with the unproven duo of Wesley and Douglas Santos likely to start their tournament-opener against a very dangerous Morocco side on June 13.
Casemiro's continued importance at the age of 34 also reflects horribly on the younger generation of midfielders, and there's a very real fear that Brazil would completely break down were anything to happen to Newcastle powerhouse Bruno Guimaraes.
In a bid to avoid overloading the engine room, Ancelotti now appears set to abandon his ambitious plan to play 4-2-4 at the World Cup to facilitate the addition of another man in midfield - perhaps the in-form and dynamic Danilo.
However, the coach also desperately needs someone to catch fire up front, given a plethora of strikers have tried and failed to make the No.9 jersey their own over the past four years. Hence, the clamour for Neymar to be recalled.
The former Barcelona superstar is no No.9, but he is the most prolific player in Brazil's history, and also one of their most popular, which helps explain why Ancelotti decided to give the people what they wanted by including Neymar in his 26-strong squad.
The 66-year-old is no fool. He knows full well that Brazil "don't have Pele, Romario and Ronaldo" - but in Neymar he has a player who could add an awful lot off the field, even if he proves incapable of offering anything on it.
Casemiro & Co. were genuinely enthused by the Santos attacker's inclusion, and Ancelotti knows better than anyone else that a happy group so often makes for a successful group.
His tactical acumen may still be criminally underrated, but there's no denying that Ancelotti's ability to unite divided dressing rooms is what sets him apart from his peers. He's the master of man-management, a likeable leader capable of convincing even the most egotistical of individuals to put the team first, making Ancelotti and Brazil look like a match made in football heaven.
Admittedly, the coach could have done with more time to prepare for the World Cup. He knows his side still have plenty of problems, and he's painfully aware that they're far from flawless. But as Ancelotti says himself, "There's no perfect team in the tournament." Just one with the best possible boss for the biggest job in football.