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'Nothing has changed' - New captain Ruben Dias issues warning to rivals amid Man City's £458m revolution
A new era begins under Enzo Maresca
Following the departure of Pep Guardiola after a decade of dominance, Man City have invested a Premier League record £458 million to reshape the squad for Enzo Maresca. While the loss of stalwarts like Rodri, Bernardo Silva, and John Stones signaled the end of an era, the arrival of Enzo Fernandez, Elliot Anderson, and Ayyoub Bouaddi has injected fresh energy into the Etihad Stadium.
Reflecting on his new responsibility and the changing face of the dressing room, Dias explained that his approach to leadership remains steadfast despite the high turnover of personnel. "In terms of the role I have, it goes down to trying to be the best version of yourself, and in terms of that, nothing has changed," Dias told BBC Sport. "So many people have left and so many winners have left, and now new people have joined with a lot of ambition and people that are desperate to win and that is also what makes the club keep on going."
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The Maresca method takes hold
The transition from Guardiola to Maresca could have been a stumbling block, but the Italian's previous experience as an assistant at the club has ensured a seamless integration. City have started the new campaign with four consecutive victories across the Premier League and Champions League, and Dias was quick to praise the appointment, noting that Maresca’s familiarity with the club's internal culture has been vital during a summer of such radical change.
"There's obviously many things from training session to some details about the way we press, details about the way we defend and that make all of these Enzo's idea. I feel like everything is making a lot of sense. Everyone is buying into the idea. Everyone's excited about it and there is a lot of joy in training, which is massively important," Dias explained.
Staying ambitious in a changing landscape
The sheer scale of the turnover means that at 29, Dias is now one of the elder statesmen and longest-serving members of the first team. With over 250 appearances and a trophy cabinet featuring four Premier League titles and a Champions League winner's medal, he serves as the bridge between the Treble-winning past and the reconstructed future. Despite the exit of close friends and long-term teammates, Dias remains revitalized by the challenge of proving that City's winning culture transcends individual names.
Dias, who recently extended his contract until 2029, spoke candidly about the emotional side of seeing legendary figures depart. "I am 29, I am going to be 30 next year but I am excited about all of this and all the things with the club, the new manager, new players, the new challenge, guys that I was so close with leaving," he said.
"It's the circle of life, you can call it and it is just how things are I am appreciative of all of it - I'm appreciative of the memories I have with all the ones that left and I'm excited with the memory about the memories I'm going to make with the ones that have just arrived."
"I am still very ambitious. I took the decision of being at this level because I feel like I have won so much but maybe the thing that would be my biggest reward would be to be here so many years playing at this level and and having the consistency of being ambitious for so long."
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Focusing on the Manchester derby
While the long-term project is well underway, the immediate focus shifts to the local rivalry that defines City's season for many supporters. The trip to Old Trafford on Sunday represents the first major test of the Maresca era and a chance for the new signings to experience the intensity of the Manchester derby.
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