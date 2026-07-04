'Cape Verde won!' - Portugal star says Argentina result doesn't matter as World Cup minnows handed the moral victory

Speaking from the Portugal camp ahead of their own knockout clash, Semedo was quick to highlight the incredible journey of the African nation. The defender, who has Cape Verdean roots, watched as the underdogs pushed the reigning world champions to the limit in a match that stunned the footballing world.

"I followed the tournament closely and I believe that, regardless of yesterday's result, Cape Verde have emerged as winners," Semedo said in a touching tribute to his ancestral home. "They put together a magnificent campaign and proved that, just like Portugal, they are a small nation boasting immense quality. The belief they displayed throughout this tournament was incredible. I am delighted by the way they represented us; I want to congratulate them and thank them for everything."