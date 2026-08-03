Cape Verde World Cup hero Vozinha finally lands in Chile to complete Colo-Colo move

Vozinha's performance in keeping eventual champions Spain scoreless at the World Cup catapulted his fame, earning him tens of millions of social media followers. The Chilean Football Federation even specially amended its jersey regulations to allow him to wear his moniker 'Vozinha'. The goalkeeper's arrival is expected to help the league leaders secure the title and bolster their continental ambitions in next season's Copa Libertadores.

Speaking to The Associated Press, club supporter Marcos Antonio Barrera shared his enthusiasm: "I'm excited. And if Colo Colo wins the title, next year comes the Copa Libertadores, which makes everything even more exciting for all of Chile and South America."

Meanwhile, another supporter, Sebastian Paredes, added his hopes: "The Colo Colo family and all of Chile are eagerly waiting. Now he has to earn his place at Colo Colo through talent, dedication, hard work, commitment, and by winning over the fans. Hopefully, he'll be a great signing and help put Chile on the map."