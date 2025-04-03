Caoimhin Kelleher on the move? Leeds eye Liverpool goalkeeper and Chelsea's Djordje Petrovic as possible Illan Meslier replacement as Championship title candidates plan for Premier League return
Leeds are considering bids for Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher and Djordje Petrovic of Chelsea as the Championship side search for a new goalkeeper.
- Leeds eye new goalkeeper in summer
- Kelleher and Petrovic among their options
- Fighting for promotion to Premier League