'I can't see a weakness' - Alan Shearer backs Arsenal to FINALLY win Premier League title

Shearer was not the only pundit to sing the Gunners’ praises after the result, as former Manchester City defender Nedum Onouha cited their previous tendency to be “soft-centred” as something which Arteta’s side have developed beyond and removed from their game.

"When I first started doing punditry in 2021, Arsenal's biggest failing was they are a bit soft-centered, you could almost bully them,” said Onouha.

"Now you look at the way they can play. If it needs to be a fight, it will be a fight. If it needs to be a footballing game it can be a footballing game.

"People don't want to be classed as favourites for anything at this part of the season. There is a lot of pressure that comes with that. For the Arsenal side, three years in a row they have finished second, why not have the belief they can finish first?

"The depth that they have, if somebody drops out it's the next person up," added Onuoha. “Ultimately, this is why they are being classed as favourites because they are in a great position."

Sky Sports’ former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville added: "Arsenal are reliable, you can trust them. This is your title, Arsenal. I've never really felt that sure before, it's so early in the season, but it really is [yours].

"That's not being overconfident, or placing pressure. Arsenal must feel it themselves. This is the moment Arsenal can get back to [winning the title]. The chance is there for them; they have to take it."