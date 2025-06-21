Canelo vs Crawford: A Storm Raised in Riyadh

In boxing, timing is everything. And when Saudi Arabia chose its moment, the entire sport shifted. This is how Riyadh didn’t just host a mega-fights, it changed what mega-fights means.

Canelo vs Crawford: The Fight of the Century Begins in Riyadh

Article continues below

In one of the most highly anticipated boxing events in recent memory, Riyadh Season officially kicked off the global media tour for the "Fight of the Century”. A historic clash between the Mexican superstar Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) and undefeated American champion Terence "Bud" Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs). The September 13 bout at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas marks a pivotal moment in boxing history. Still, its story began in Saudi Arabia, where both fighters faced off at the Bakr Al Sheddi Theater in Boulevard City during a fiery press conference that set social media ablaze.