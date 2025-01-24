Can Kyle Walker's pace, experience unleash USMNT stars Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah as AC Milan look to salvage season?

GOAL US looks at the pros and cons of Walker's move to Serie A and potential impact on Milan's two American stars

England superstar Kyle Walker is set to join AC Milan in a loan move away from Manchester City, and it's a play that could change the fate of the Rossoneri's season. In the 34-year-old fullback, Milan are adding a veteran defender who has had immense success on the club level - and if things work out, it could be the heist of the transfer window.

The Italian club have had a domestic campaign to forget, as they sit 19 points beneath first-place Napoli in the Serie A standings. They're also onto their third manager since last January, with Portuguese boss Sergio Conceicao taking over at the flip of the calendar year.

Walker reportedly will not be able to play for Milan this month, despite nearing a loan move to the San Siro. But he will be a welcome addition.

One thing has remained consistently positive within the club: the performances of U.S. international Christian Pulisic. Though he's missed some time because of injury, the American leads the team in both scoring and assists across all competitions, with 10 goals and seven assists. Meanwhile, international compatriot Yunus Musah has been a versatile, component - the 22-year-old has played multiple positions for the club this season, filling in across the midfield and at right wing.

Milan have been held back this year due to multiple issues on the pitch, including injury woes. And certain players have also let the club down, particularly in defense - notably in the right fullback position. Now Walker is in play.

For Musah and Pulisic on the right side of the pitch, the Englishman's addition could unleash both. GOAL weighs the pros and cons of Walker's arrival in Milan in terms of the impact on the two American stars.