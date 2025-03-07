Kai Rooney Wayne ColeenGetty
Chris Burton

‘Can dad stay at home?’ - Coleen Rooney reveals sad request from children as Man Utd & England legend Wayne proves to be a distraction for Kai & Co at youth matches

W. RooneyManchester UnitedShowbizEnglandPremier League

Coleen Rooney has revealed that her kids are often left asking “can dad stay at home” as Wayne proves to be a distraction at youth football matches.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Wayne is Red Devils' all-time leading goalscorer
  • Eldest son forms part of United academy system
  • Unable to attend as many games as he would like
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches