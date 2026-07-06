Getty Images Sport
Camp Nou or Santiago Bernabeu: Where will the 2030 World Cup final be played - with 115,000-capacity Casablanca Stadium also in the running?
Spain demands the showpiece event
With the tournament set to be co-hosted by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco - alongside special centenary matches in South America - the debate over where the trophy will be lifted has become a matter of national priority.
RFEF president Rafael Louzan stated he has “full confidence” that the final of the tournament will be played on Spanish soil. The federation believes its long-standing involvement in the bid process gives it the moral and logistical upper hand over its Moroccan partners.
- Getty Images Sport
The battle of the Spanish giants
Louzan was blunt about the options available within his own borders, asserting that the showpiece match must take place in one of the country's two most iconic sporting cathedrals. During his media appearance, he stated: “The World Cup final has to be at Camp Nou or at the Bernabeu.”
Louzan also explained why Spain believes it deserves the final ahead of Morocco’s Casablanca stadium, which is expected to boast a massive capacity of 115,000. He explained: “It would not be understood if Spain were not the venue for the World Cup final. There can be no doubt that Spain has to host the final because this World Cup was born in Spain, between Spain and Portugal, and Morocco joined later.”
Infrastructure and capacity arguments
The Santiago Bernabeu is currently viewed as a frontrunner due to its status as a completed, state-of-the-art facility. However, Louzan admitted that the scale of the renovated Camp Nou makes it impossible to ignore. He acknowledged that FIFA will make the final decision but offered specific praise for both venues, noting the sheer scale of the project currently underway in Catalonia.
“The choice of the final venue has to be assessed by FIFA. Madrid’s stadium is spectacular, Barcelona’s is being finished and it is true that it will have a difference of 25,000 more spectators, and that is not a minor detail, it is an important detail,” Louzan continued.
- AFP
Defending Spanish interests against Morocco
While the internal debate continues, the Spanish Federation is first focused on ensuring the match does not leave the country entirely. Morocco has made a strong case for the final, but Spain remains the lead partner in the organizational structure. Louzan highlighted that the historical roots of the 2030 bid belong to the Iberian Peninsula, which should dictate the location of the final.
He added: “The final word belongs to FIFA and we are going to defend Spain’s interests. Spain has to be the venue for the final, it has led this World Cup, we have 55 percent weight in the organization.”
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting