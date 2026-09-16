Sebastian Frej
We'll give it to 'em! Iron-man Taylor promises cauldron of hate for Hammers at The Den
Taylor issues rally cry ahead of Dockers Derby
Millwall defender Caleb Taylor declared that his side will take the fight to West Ham United in Saturday's lunchtime derby at The Den. Speaking on the BBC's EFL 72+ podcast, the 23-year-old revealed the entire squad has buzzed for the fixture since the schedule was published.
The clash marks the first Dockers Derby since February 2012.
West Ham arrive sitting top of the EFL Championship following four straight wins, while 11th-placed Millwall trail by four points.
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Ever-present defender expects fierce home atmosphere
Taylor, who is the only Millwall player to feature in every minute of their seven league games despite Alex Neil using 24 players amid an injury crisis, expects a hostile home environment. He remains confident the squad can secure a result against their heavy-spending rivals.
The defender promised that the Lions will unleash everything they have on the pitch.
"I can't wait," Taylor told the BBC's EFL 72+ podcast. "You know what The Den's like, it's such a good atmosphere. Saturday we'll try and be solid, they have some good players, come down from the Premier League, they have huge financial backing. We'll make it a good game and really give it to them. It's going to be proper intimidating."
Defensive duo target stability against Hammers attack
Millwall started the campaign with back-to-back clean sheets but have conceded 13 goals across their last five league outings. Taylor aims to restore defensive rigidity alongside central partner Jake Cooper as they prepare to face a West Ham attack that has netted 16 goals in their past four matches.
He acknowledged that recent defensive concessions were uncharacteristic for the backline.
The duo focus on blunting West Ham's firepower to establish control early in the contest.
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Lions bounce back from play-off heartbreak
Taylor credited manager Alex Neil with helping the squad overcome their play-off semi-final heartbreak against Hull City at the end of last season. Neil's psychological approach successfully refocused the team's mindset toward pursuing promotion in the current campaign.
Millwall aim to channel that mental resilience into a signature victory over their arch-rivals.
A positive result at home would spark momentum for the Lions as they push further up the Championship table.
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