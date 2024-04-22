Caleb Porter, Brian Schmetzer and six MLS managers already under pressure after rough starts to the 2024 season

Ten matchdays into the season, there are clearly six teams behind the power curve, and their managers face pressure to turn things around fast

Through 10 matchdays in the MLS season, there are clear favorites to compete for Eastern and Western Conference titles, the MLS Supporter's Shield and even MLS Cup.

Then, there are the bottom-dwellers, the teams who have had rough starts to the campaign and are on the outside of the playoff picture. Some, of course, have only had minor hiccups and are still on course for strong 2024 campaigns. Some, though, are already nearing rock bottom, and as a result, their managers are now on the hot seat.

From Luchi Gonzalez and the San Jose Earthquakes in Southern California to the New England Revolution and Caleb Porter in Massachusetts, there are managers already with targets on their backs.

GOAL evaluates...