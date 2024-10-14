Buy-back clause revealed: How much Man Utd will have to pay for Alvaro Fernandez return from Benfica amid rival transfer interest

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeBuy-back clause revealed: How much Man Utd will have to pay for Alvaro Fernandez return from Benfica amid rival transfer interestManchester UnitedBenficaTransfersReal MadridBarcelonaLiga PortugalPremier LeagueManchester United could exercise the buy-back clause in Alvaro Fernandez's contract to bring back the defender to Old Trafford.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMan Utd's buy-back clause amount revealedSold Alvaro Fernandez to Benfica this summerReal and Barca show interest in the SpaniardFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below