Bukayo Saka reveals why he gave Martin Odegaard first penalty in Arsenal's win over West Ham

Bukayo Saka explained why he handed over the first penalty to Martin Odegaard in Arsenal's emphatic 5-2 win over West Ham.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below The Gunners' camaraderie on show against West Ham

Saka is the designated penalty-taker at Arsenal

Yet he chose to make way for Odegaard Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱