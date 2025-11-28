Bukayo Saka's getting married! Arsenal star goes 'all out' with proposal to girlfriend Tolami Benson and buys 'absolutely enormous' engagement ring

Saka has taken a major step in his personal life after proposing to his girlfriend of five years, Tolami, during a carefully planned evening at a luxury hotel in London. The Arsenal forward arranged the romantic setup privately, surprising Tolami with a proposal that insiders described to The Sun as stunning in both scale and sentiment. Saka presented her with what was called an “absolutely enormous” engagement ring, leaving her “totally blown away” by the gesture.

The couple, both 24, have been together since 2020 but have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye, choosing to avoid spotlight attention during Saka’s rise to global stardom. They first confirmed their relationship publicly when Tolami was seen supporting him at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and she has since become a regular presence at major England fixtures. From cheering him on at Euro 2024 to wearing a jacket featuring his first Arsenal squad number, 87, Tolami has been a consistent figure behind the scenes during key moments in Saka’s career.

Before the engagement, the pair had recently been photographed sharing a pitch-side kiss after England’s draw with Slovenia, signalling the strength of their long-term relationship. Tolami, originally from Hatfield and now a senior planning executive in London, has often attended Saka’s matches while balancing her own career in media and public relations.