Newcastle have been quick to quash that speculation, but rumours rarely die down quickly. With that in mind, could a couple of Brunos form part of movement at two Uniteds in the summer of 2026?

When that question was put to Owen, the Premier League title winner - speaking exclusively with GOAL as the official UK ambassador for Casino.org, a trusted comparison website highlighting the best online casinos for UK players - said: “It's a really interesting one with Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United because you get to a stage in his career whereby you could probably still command a lot of money, but he is not a spring chick anymore, is he? However, he is so good that part of you, if I was on the Manchester United hierarchy, I'd be just thinking: ‘Do you know what, yes, we can recoup X amount of millions, but he is so good and so important to us’.

“And now, in this phase where Manchester United are actually looking like they're coming back and you would think that this momentum is probably only going to grow, I would probably do everything I can to keep him and just let him play out his years in a red shirt.

“He's as good as anything in the Premier League, I think. He was head and shoulders above every Manchester United player for years and years. And that was when the team was struggling - how he kept his levels. But now the team are doing really well. he's doing even better. And I just think without him, you're not back to square one, but without him, you're severely hurting the team.

“Someone like Casemiro is going to leave and you're going to do really well to replace a player like that. There will be others that leave, but they are replaceable. I just don't think Bruno Fernandes is.

“I'm a huge admirer of Bruno Guimaraes but Fernandes is different. Fernandes, you just don't find them in world football. It's a big decision for Manchester United. It's a big decision for Bruno himself. Let's not just think that the club get all the say here. But if it was me, I would probably bite the bullet. I think sod the value now, the value to us in terms of him and the team for another three or four years is far greater than grabbing 100 million. I would probably keep him.”