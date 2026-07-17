Does Bruno Guimaraes start for Arsenal? Why Martin Odegaard could be sold in midfield revamp that sees captain’s armband passed to Declan Rice

With the Gunners also being linked with Aston Villa playmaker Morgan Rogers, it has been suggested that Norwegian schemer Odegaard could be moved on to free up space in a congested midfield pack.

He hoisted major silverware aloft as club captain a matter of weeks ago, so would it be a surprise to see him offloaded? Aliadiere added, with it possible that the Arsenal armband will be passed to another all-action performer: “When you look at Martin's career at Arsenal, it's been a lot of ups and downs with injuries, with a season when he was not quite at his level, where he took time to come back from a few injuries that he's had.

“So being the captain as well, what I was thinking was, Arsenal fans have been in a lot of debate about should he be the captain and should we give the armband to Declan Rice? I think that is a difficult thing to do in a football club, change the captain when the captain's still at the club.

“So maybe the solution is if he wants to leave, the club's happy to get a good fee, everybody's happy, it's for Martin maybe to go and then the captain's armband can be given to Declan Rice.

“When you hear all the debate between fans, you kind of try to think what could be the solution so everybody's happy. But obviously when your captain, just lifted the trophy a few months ago, you think surely he's the main man, he's the guy to stay.

“But Arsenal needs to improve again because everybody else does, everybody else spends money. And there's one thing for sure, that you can't stay and keep the same players. You've got to get fresh legs, you've got to get fresh players that have that desire to push even further, to go and win that Premier League again. So yeah, it could be that Martin moves on and someone else comes in.”