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'I want to make my mark' - Bruno Guimaraes reveals Arsenal trophy target before dream return to Brazil
Winning titles at the Emirates remains the priority
The 28-year-old midfielder has hit the ground running since his high-profile move from St James' Park, but he recently took a moment to address long-term questions about where his career might eventually end. While the allure of his homeland remains strong, Guimaraes has made it clear that his immediate future is firmly rooted in North London. Speaking while away on international duty with Brazil, the combative star admitted that a return to South American football is something he envisions for the twilight of his career, though he was quick to temper those comments by emphasizing his current commitment to the Gunners and their quest for Premier League dominance.
"Yes, I would like to return to Brazil, to play for Vasco [da Gama] or Athletico [Paranaense], teams I have a lot of gratitude for. But to be honest, I'm not thinking about that now. I just arrived at Arsenal, so I'm very focused. I want to win a championship there, I want to play, I want to make my mark with this new shirt. But ultimately, the future belongs to God," Guimaraes said.
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Making history on Tyneside
Leaving the North East was no easy decision for Guimaraes, who had established himself as a legendary figure at Newcastle. During his tenure on Tyneside, he became a symbol of the club's resurgence under new ownership and helped end their long-standing trophy drought. Reflecting on his time in the North East, the Brazilian expressed immense pride in what he achieved, particularly ending the club's long wait for a major trophy. He believes the timing was right for a change of scenery despite the emotional attachment he still feels toward his former employers.
"Newcastle is a club where I have a very beautiful history. I was the first captain to win a title there after 70 years, along with my teammates, so we made our mark on the club's history. I had already been at the club for almost 5 years, I felt inside that I needed a new challenge, I was ready for it, and I am very grateful to the club for everything it has given me," Guimaraes explained.
Ready for a new challenge
His move to Arsenal represents a significant step up in terms of expectations, as he joins a side currently reigning as Premier League champions and looking to maintain their spot at the top of the English football pyramid. The midfielder acknowledged that while he was ready for a fresh start, he will always cherish the legacy he left behind at St James' Park and the connection he built with the Magpies supporters.
"Now, starting my journey at Arsenal, starting well, starting on the right foot. A new responsibility, which I really wanted to take on. I have to focus, because leaving a routine that I was already used to at the club and starting another one requires a little time, a little adaptation, but I think I'm doing well. I am very happy and excited about the new challenges."
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Upcoming schedule with Brazil
Guimaraes and his club teammate Gabriel Magalhaes faced an arduous journey to join the Brazil squad in Australia. The immediate task at hand involves two friendly matches against Australia on Friday, September 25th in Townsville and Brisbane four days later, before heading to India for a final clash on October 3rd to face the local national team in Calcutta. For Guimaraes, these matches are about more than just results; they are about establishing the culture that will carry Brazil forward.
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