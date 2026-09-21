Marseille boss Bruno Genesio hits out at 'lack of maturity' as Le Classique defeat leaves giants in Ligue 1 relegation zone

Despite seeing his side pull level through a moment of brilliance from Angel Gomes, Genesio criticised the immediate drop in concentration that led to Marquinhos' winner and a red card for Timothy Weah. The manager openly dismissed post-match compliments, adamant that repeatedly failing to seize momentum is unacceptable.

Venting his frustrations to reporters in the post-match press conference, Genesio insisted: "I'm getting a bit tired of repeating the same things. We can't be satisfied with losing 2-1, especially making the same mistakes. We don't learn from our mistakes.

"I have nothing to reproach my players for against the best team in Europe. If we settle for our defeats, we won't move forward. We should have used the previous matches to hold on in this game."