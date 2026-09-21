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Adhe Makayasa

Marseille boss Bruno Genesio hits out at 'lack of maturity' as Le Classique defeat leaves giants in Ligue 1 relegation zone

B. Genesio
Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain
Marseille
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1

Marseille manager Bruno Genesio questioned his squad's maturity after an agonising 2-1 home defeat to bitter rivals Paris Saint-Germain, which left the club languishing in the Ligue 1 relegation zone. The French tactician expressed deep frustration at recurring mental lapses at the Velodrome, as OM suffered their fourth defeat across five league matches.

  • Costly lapses deepen crisis

    Profound frustration engulfed Genesio after witnessing his side suffer another bitter blow against fierce rivals PSG at the Velodrome on Sunday night. The Marseille manager highlighted his players' inability to learn from past errors as identical lapses surfaced at decisive moments. This damaging outcome further exposed the squad's fragile competitive mindset, leaving the club languishing in the Ligue 1 relegation places.

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    Manager decries mental fragility

    Despite seeing his side pull level through a moment of brilliance from Angel Gomes, Genesio criticised the immediate drop in concentration that led to Marquinhos' winner and a red card for Timothy Weah. The manager openly dismissed post-match compliments, adamant that repeatedly failing to seize momentum is unacceptable.

    Venting his frustrations to reporters in the post-match press conference, Genesio insisted: "I'm getting a bit tired of repeating the same things. We can't be satisfied with losing 2-1, especially making the same mistakes. We don't learn from our mistakes.

    "I have nothing to reproach my players for against the best team in Europe. If we settle for our defeats, we won't move forward. We should have used the previous matches to hold on in this game."

  • Defiant boss rejects resignation

    A fourth defeat in five matches left the French giants in the bottom three at an early phase of the campaign for the first time since the 2011-12 season. Despite intensifying scrutiny, the manager refused to accept any sense of comfort from a narrow loss.

    Addressing his side's persistent shortcomings on the pitch, Genesio added: "I'm here to win matches, not to be praised after defeats. We keep losing with the same mistakes, it's frustrating. The squad gave more than everything against the best team in Europe. For the past 3-4 weeks, it's been the same recurring issue - a lack of concentration, a lack of maturity. We did what was needed defensively, in our build-up play. If we had conceded a stunning goal, we would have applauded… But here, an honourable defeat does not satisfy me."

    Dismissing speculation regarding his position while reaffirming his commitment to the job, Genesio stated: "There is no thought of resigning. I will have a conversation with my players and my board. My focus is on making this team progress."

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    Relegation battle tests resolve

    Genesio faces a tough task to rebuild his squad's mental resilience following a concerning start. Weah's suspension will force a defensive reshuffle ahead of their matchday six fixture. Marseille must now halt this negative run swiftly to collect crucial points and climb out of the Ligue 1 drop zone.

Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Le Mans crest
Le Mans
LEM
Ligue 1
Troyes crest
Troyes
TRO
Marseille crest
Marseille
OM