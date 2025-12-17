'We can't let Cristiano Ronaldo be the only one holding us back' - Bruno Fernandes gives honest verdict on whether Portugal play better without CR7

The question of whether Portugal are better without Ronaldo in the team has now been put to Fernandes. The Manchester United skipper was more than happy to discuss the issue and gave an honest response. He told Canal 11: "I have no problem talking about it. I know what people think, that it's clear we play better without Ronaldo, that the players are freer and more fluid. If that happens, it's partly our fault. We can't let Cristiano be the only one holding us back. He can give us things inside the box, he's a very high-level player, he draws defenders and creates space for other players. Gonçalo [Ramos] is strong in pressing and good at diagonal runs. When Bruno isn't playing and Bernardo is playing as a number 10, Bernardo [Silva] gives you more possession, Bruno more of a final pass. All players add things and take away others. Cristiano is the same as us. We have to know how to adapt and enhance each other's qualities so that the national team benefits."

