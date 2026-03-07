Getty
Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire celebrate after seeing ex-Man Utd team-mate Juan Mata net impressive free-kick
Mata’s victory: Support from old teammates
Mata, 37, was preparing to take a free kick during his team Melbourne Victory's match against Sydney FC when his former United teammates watched the game on a big screen. Despite the distance between Manchester and the Australian league, the bond between the players remains strong, with Fernandes and Maguire following the playmaker's career after playing alongside him for several seasons in the English Premier League.instagram/brunofernandes8
Old Trafford stars react to Mata magic
As Mata prepared to take the free-kick in the 34th minute of the contest, current United captain Fernandes pulled out his phone to record the moment. In a video shared on social media, Maguire can be heard asking: "Over the wall?" to which Fernandes confidently replied: "Yeah, for sure. He has to."
The prediction proved accurate as Mata curled a trademark effort into the top corner, sparking scenes of jubilation back in England. As Fernandes bellowed with joy, Maguire yelled: "Oh my days!"
The Portuguese midfielder later noted the confidence he had in his friend's ability, stating: "The trust I have in this guy, filming live."instagram/brunofernandes8
Tributes from former team-mates
Following the stunning strike, Fernandes took to Instagram to share the footage with his followers, tagging the England defender in the process. He added a caption that emphasised how little doubt they had in Mata's dead-ball prowess, writing: "We just knew it that from there he doesn't miss right @harrymaguire93?"
Mata was informed of the support from his former club after the match and expressed his delight at the enduring friendship. Beaming, the veteran said: "I love them and I'm happy they follow our games. I hope in the next game Bruno can score a similar goal!" Mata's time at United ended in 2022 after he racked up 285 appearances, 51 goals, and 44 assists during an eight-year stay.
A-League impact and global fans
Since leaving the Theatre of Dreams, Mata has enjoyed spells at Galatasaray, Vissel Kobe and Western Sydney Wanderers before finding his current home with Melbourne Victory. His popularity extends beyond Manchester, with former Galatasaray team-mate Dries Mertens recently travelling to Australia specifically to watch the Spaniard in action from the stands.
Despite Mata’s brilliance putting his side 1-0 up, Melbourne Victory were unable to secure the win as the game against Sydney ended in a 2-2 draw. Nevertheless, the World Cup winner continues to defy his age, contributing four goals and 10 assists in 20 appearances this season as he continues his footballing journey across the globe.
