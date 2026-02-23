Brits Abroad: Insatiable Harry Kane puts Bayern Munich in sight of more glory as Ivan Toney threatens to take Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Golden Boot and Raheem Sterling finally returns to action

After nine long months away from the pitch, Raheem Sterling finally returned to action on Sunday, stepping off the bench for the final half-hour of Feyenoord's 2-1 home win over Telstar in the Eredivisie. The ex-Chelsea star's last competitive appearance had come way back in May 2025, when he was on loan at Arsenal, and his future in the game was called into question after he was exiled from the Blues' squad by Enzo Maresca.
Feyenoord have given Sterling a life raft, though, and there were signs that he is far from finished during his debut. He recorded five ball carries, two duel wins, and an 80% pass completion rate to help Feyenoord close out a third consecutive victory, keeping them five points clear of third-place NEC, albeit still 14 points adrift of champions-elect PSV.
Sterling has only signed a short-term contract until June, but manager Robin van Persie has gone to great lengths to accommodate him, even moving the squad training camp to Belgium while the winger waited on his work visa. If he can build on his promising start, an extended stay could be on the cards, though Sterling is not thinking that far ahead.
"Haven't played in a little bit, but just trying to keep fit. Been with the team now for a little bit, so it's just all on building a step at a time and trying to get to match fitness," he told ESPN. "Good to start your first game with a win, think that's the most important."
Sterling also gave a blunt response when asked whether Tuchel has been in touch about potentially reintegrating him into the England squad, having signed the ex-Manchester City star at Chelsea in 2022 - also the year of his last appearance at international level.
"I haven't spoken with him. Just keep playing football, that's what's most important," he said.
Sterling's main ambition won't be to impress Tuchel at the moment, but rather Van Persie, who is delighted to have a player with his pedigree on board at De Kuip. The former Arsenal and Manchester United striker said at Sterling's unveiling: "His qualities can change the outcome of a game without a doubt, and I am convinced he will turn out to be a valuable addition to the team as we work towards achieving our goals in the second half of this season."